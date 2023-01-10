Foreign ownership and investments in U.S. agricultural land have increased to more than 40 million acres in the last decade, making up just over 3% of all privately held farmland within the U.S., according to the Farm Service Agency. For many legislators, that increase raises concerns over food supply and national security.

52609301306_7c8a38e6bc_c.jpg

Micah Brown (U of A System Division of Agriculture image by Fred Miller.)

Micah Brown, staff attorney for the National Agricultural Law Center, will be presenting on the topic Jan. 18, the NALC’s first webinar of 2023. The webinar, titled “Foreign Ownership of Ag Land: Federal & State Legislative Update,” is set for noon EST/ 11 a.m. CST. There’s no cost to attend and attendees can register online.

