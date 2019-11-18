The Governor’s Conference on the Future of Water in Kansas recently hosted nearly 600 attendees to discuss gains made and lost in the fight for Kansas’ water supply in the future.
Cara Hendricks, assistant director of the Kansas Water Office, gave an overview of the state’s water supply, including the status of the Ogallala Aquifer and the number of reservoirs fighting sediment overload. Unfortunately, Hendricks stated, the needs of these resources far outweigh available funding. A bright spot in her report was the new treatments available to reduce nitrates in public water supplies. She pointed out that Ford, Kansas, is one of the first communities to implement the new technology.
A video message from Gov. Laura Kelly was followed by an in-person address from Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers that outlined the administration’s support of water conservation.
“The State of Kansas remains focused on its goal of a sustainable water future,” Rogers said. “During this past year serving as lieutenant governor I have met thousands of Kansans who are working each day to make a living and make Kansas a better place, more prosperous place. It’s easy to see how having a ready supply of good quality water means a community or industry can develop and grow. It’s important for all Kansans to play a part in helping make progress on our water issues.”
Former Kansas Gov. Mike Hayden was named the Water Legacy Honoree after Kansas Water Office Acting Director Earl Lewis highlighted the many conservation actions he fostered during his administration.
“The challenges ahead are far greater than the past,” Hayden said. He urged the audience to use vision and courage when developing plans to protect the state’s water supply.
Jill Wheeler, head of Syngenta’s Sustainable Productivity in North America, gave an enthusiastic speech about how agriculture “needs to shift from feeding the planet to still feeding the planet but not wrecking the planet in the process.”
She offered attendees valuable information on the drivers behind a sustainable food chain as well as the threats. She cautioned producers about defaulting to the way grandpa and dad did things rather than trusting innovative decision-making tools.
The need for innovative tools was the focus of Rollin Hotchkiss’ presentation on reservoir sediment levels. A professor of civil and environmental engineering at Brigham Young University, Hotchkiss began by pointing out that North America doesn’t have any more water storage than it did in 1978 because of poor sediment management. Dramatic pictures of failed Nebraska dams after the expansive flooding last spring illustrated his point that a sustainable solution is needed and necessary. He reiterated the need for vision and courage in this endeavor and said that Kansans possessed an amount of common sense that could work in their favor.
This year’s “Be the Vision” award recipients were also honored for taking extraordinary measures to conserve, reuse or adopt better practices to help ensure the future of our state’s water resources. This year’s recipients were Garden City Company, which has two Water Conservation Areas with about 15,000 acres enrolled using only about 62% of its water allocation and saving about 15,000 acre-feet of water for future use; Maize High School – Climate Club, which was started by five high school students last year and has worked with the Kansas Biological Survey and the University of Kansas faculty to help understand and monitor Cheney Reservoir water quality as well as work to help address harmful blue-green algal toxins; and Public Wholesale Water Supply District No. 23, based in Fredonia, for bringing together 20 other entities that were struggling to negotiate annual terms of their water purchase contract to meet community needs. Ten years later PWWSD No. 23 became operational and the new plant was built this year. This has brought over $55 million in a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan and grant funds into southeast Kansas for a sustainable water supply that will last for many generations to come.
The rest of the day continued with four panels highlighting different water topics.
The second day of the meeting built on Vision implementation and water management and policy discussions from the previous day with technical presentations, posters and talks. Graduate and undergraduate students will present their research.
The conference also featured the Kansas Water Office Photo Contest. More than 100 photos were submitted to be voted on as the "people’s choice" at the conference. The winner will be featured on the 2020 brochure, website and other locations throughout the coming year.
The Governor’s Conference on the Future of Water in Kansas is hosted by the KWO and K-State /Kansas Water Resource Institute. Major sponsors for the event include 96 Agri Sales, Inc., Black & Veatch, Burns & McDonnell and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.
Jennifer Theurer can be reached at 620-227-1858 or jtheurer@hpj.com.
