By now, many of you have heard about the Securities and Exchange Commission’s plan to require publicly traded companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions. The proposed rule, issued earlier this year, requires these companies to disclose not only direct and energy-related emissions, but also those of every downstream supplier, known as Scope 3 Emissions.

As you might imagine, this presents significant concerns for cattle producers who find themselves in the supply chain of many publicly traded companies, restaurants and retailers.

