Just about every farmer and livestock producer I know would rather be outside with his crops or cattle than taking care of business inside his office. 

But that just isn’t realistic anymore. The digital revolution, with its expanding interconnectedness and cloud-based software, is changing the game for agricultural producers. You’re seeing it every day in your offices. You’re being asked for more documentation and data, whether for regulation compliance, employee records or financial reporting. There’s growing demand to connect operational and financial data to make more informed business decisions.

