Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Madison County in response to weekend tornadoes, thunderstorms and damaging winds. Tornadoes killed at least seven people, including two children, near Des Moines.
“Our hearts go out to all those affected by the deadly storms that tore through our state today,” Reynolds said on March 5. “Kevin and I join with Iowans in prayer for those that lost their lives and those injured. Our hearts ache during this time, but I know Iowans will step up and come together to help in this time of need—they already are.”
The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be utilized in Madison County to assist with response and recovery efforts. Additional counties may be added to the proclamation.
Residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained. Damage to property, roads, utilities and other storm-related information may be reported. This information will be collected by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and shared with local emergency management agencies. Damage may be reported at www.homelandsecurity.iowa.gov.
U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne said in a tweet, “My thoughts are with everyone in Winterset today.
“Last night’s storms were devastating and the lives lost are irreplaceable. I appreciate the help of all of the first responders, law enforcement personnel, and everyone who is helping out their neighbors affected by the storm.
“If you’re in Madison County and need help, please keep in contact with Madison County “Emergency Management.
The Winterset Madisonian is also sharing resources for folks who have been impacted by the storm and volunteers.”
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier @hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.