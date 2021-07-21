Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is hosting multiple farmland leasing meetings during July and August at various times and locations throughout the state, beginning July 26. The annual meeting is offered to address questions that landowners, tenants or other interested individuals have about leasing farmland.
Core components of this year’s program will be land values and cash rent trends, cost of production, methods for determining a fair rental rate, the latest legal updates that impact farm leases and land ownership (such as carbon credit contracts), and communication between tenants or landowners.
As Iowa agriculture looks ahead to 2022, farmland leasing meetings provide a base for decisions in rental arrangements for both tenants and landowners.
A 100-page workbook to compliment the program topics includes resources regarding land-leasing agreements such as surveys, sample written lease agreements and termination forms, along with many other publications.
Participants are encouraged to plan ahead as most sites for 2021 require pre-registration. Registration fees vary. To pre-register, call or email the local county extension office host site. A listing of the county offices hosting meetings is available at www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/info/meetings.html.
Out-of-state landowners, or those who are not able to attend a program in-person have the option to attend a statewide webinar series, starting the week of Aug. 23, from noon to 1 p.m. each day. Topics from the regular leasing program will be presented by farm management specialists, with the opportunity to ask questions.
The series will conclude with a discussion panel comprising ISU farm management field specialists. Paid registrations will have access to the live events, webinar recordings and electronic version of the 100-page workbook. The Ag Decision Maker meeting page at www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/wdleasing.html will provide webinar details.
