The year 2020 brought many challenges and uncertainties to the world, and agriculture most definitely felt the impact.
Wild price swings, supply chain disruptions and economic hardships caused farmers across Iowa to review their finances and operating plan in great detail.
During these difficult times—and any time farmers are looking for financial advice, they can turn to the Farm Financial Planning Program with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Seven farm financial associates are available to help, and will work one-on-one to develop confidential financial plans that help producers across the state.
The associates are part-time extension employees with career training in farm budgeting and financial analysis, with farm backgrounds and an understanding of the current farm situation.
Associates use the FINPACK software to provide producers with a more in-depth evaluation of their farm business and advice on working with lenders, whether it’s to restructure the farm, expand, find new revenue, liquidate or something else.
The service is free for the client, and the financial associate can become as involved as the client wishes.
For more information, contact Ann Johanns, education Extension specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, at 515-337-2766 or aholste@iastate.edu. Or contact your local farm financial associate by visiting the Farm Financial Planning Program website at www.extension.iastate.edu/farmanalysis/associatelist.html.
