What he thought was just a meeting was actually a surprise award presentation in recognition of his teaching efforts. Jon Davis, assistant teaching professor in Iowa State University’s Department of Agricultural Education and Studies, was named one of seven Golden Owl Award recipients in the state of Iowa during a ceremony Feb. 18.
Davis received both his bachelor’s and master’s in agricultural education from Iowa State. He joined the agricultural education and studies department in August 2021, after spending 31 years as a high school agricultural education instructor and FFA advisor.
At Iowa State, he serves on the agricultural education teacher certification committee, supervises student teachers in the field, advises students and teaches courses related to agricultural mechanics application and methods of teaching agriculture.
“Agriculture is a topic that we teach, but what we truly do is touch the lives of not only the students who we are with, but also the families and the people in our communities, as well,” Davis said.
The award, made possible by the Iowa Department of Education, was presented by representatives of Nationwide and the Iowa FFA Foundation. Davis was one of 166 agriculture teachers in the state nominated for the award. Of those, seven were named finalists and will go on to compete for the grand prize award, which will be announced during the Iowa FFA State Leadership Conference in April.
“Jon is truly deserving of this award,” said Mike Retallick, chair of the agricultural education and studies department. “He has had such a tremendous impact on his students and is a great mentor as a long-time high school agriculture teacher and now an agricultural teacher educator. We are so fortunate to have him in our department.”
