Alexis Taylor, an Iowa State University graduate who grew up on a family farm near Holy Cross, Iowa, has been confirmed by the Senate to serve as under secretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-IA, a senior member of the Agriculture Committee, issued the following statement applauding her confirmation in a news release.
“With her experience and exceptional qualifications, Alexis is exactly the leader we need in this position—someone ready to hit the ground running, particularly because the Biden administration has thus far dropped the ball in filling critical trade positions. For the past two years, I’ve been urging President (Joe) Biden to place more of a focus on trade issues to provide certainty and expand markets for farmers and producers.
“Alexis’s confirmation is certainly a step in the right direction, and it will be helpful to have a strong voice at USDA advocating for Iowa farmers who could be devastated by Mexico’s move to ban genetically modified corn. I look forward to working with her on this and other important trade issues facing U.S. agriculture,” Grassley said.
Grassley has been pushing for Taylor’s swift confirmation since her nomination. He spoke highly of her during September’s Agriculture Committee nomination hearing, praising her experience and qualifications—including her work to open new markets and improve the competitive position of U.S. agricultural products in the marketplace.
Grassley has pushed the Biden administration to fill critical trade positions, including this position of under secretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs at USDA and the position of chief agricultural negotiator at the office of the U.S. Trade Representative.
The National Corn Growers Association applauded the Senate’s action.
“This is an exciting development,” said NCGA Vice President of Public Policy Brooke S. Appleton in a news release. “Getting Alexis’s confirmation through the Senate has been one of our top priorities, as she is someone with a deep understanding of agricultural issues and is widely respected by policymakers on both sides of the aisle. Approval of this nomination comes at a pivotal time for us as we work to address a pending decree that would block biotech corn imports into Mexico.”
Taylor, who most recently served as the director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture, has worked as a policy expert on ag issues for several members of Congress and managed the USDA’s Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services.
The Iowa Corn Growers Association was pleased with the confirmation.
“ICGA congratulates Alexis Taylor on her well-deserved and long-overdue confirmation,” stated ICGA President Denny Friest. “We are thrilled to see an Iowa native in this position who understands the importance of trade policy and promoting agriculture, corn, and biofuels in a global market. We look forward to the opportunity to work with Taylor in her new role.”
The National Milk Producers Federation and U.S. Dairy Export Council also commended the confirmation.
As the USDA’s top trade official, her role will be especially important to America’s dairy farmers, who last year exported over 17% of the milk they produced. With Taylor’s confirmation, the Senate sent an unambiguous signal that the interests of the American dairy community will be represented in U.S. trade negotiations.
“Her dedication and experience make her the perfect choice to serve American dairy producers and cooperatives’ goals of expanding access to international markets through this crucial role,” stated Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF in a release. “We look forward to working together in ensuring agricultural export opportunities are included in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and other trade initiatives, in ensuring USMCA is fully and fairly implemented, and in tackling barriers to U.S. dairy exports in markets around the world.”
Taylor’s confirmation comes during a key time for the U.S. dairy sector. While competitors’ trade agreements and the European Union’s aggressive efforts to monopolize common food names pose significant challenges, dairy consumption is growing exponentially in many markets around the world.
The U.S. Grains Council offered its support because of her working knowledge of agriculture, officials said. “Alexis has a strong background in agriculture from growing up on a farm in Iowa and also has a deep knowledge of trade issues from her time on Capitol Hill and with USDA in previous roles. We look forward to working with her to promote American agriculture.”
The American Soybean Association was pleased the Senate confirmed Taylor.
Farm organizations, in letters supporting Taylor’s confirmation, have outlined her numerous qualifications for the role, including many years working in Congress that contributed to her Obama administration appointment as USDA deputy under secretary for farm and foreign agricultural services. At USDA, she helped ensure agricultural stakeholders’ voices were at the table as the U.S. worked to open markets around the globe.
Following her nomination in May, Stephen Censky, CEO of ASA, said of Taylor, "Alexis has a depth of knowledge about agricultural trade and public policy, and her background, experience, and network will serve her well in this post. U.S. soy growers look forward to welcoming her back to USDA and working with her on issues facing soybean exports.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
