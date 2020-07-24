Gathering mushrooms can be an enjoyable activity for families and individuals of all ages. In Iowa, mushrooms can be foraged from spring through late fall, providing a wide window of opportunity.
To help mushroom gatherers identify and understand the characteristics of Iowa’s mushrooms, specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach have published the “Safe Mushroom Foraging” guide.
This 80-page publication provides foragers guidance on the time of year each mushroom is available, its key characteristics, habitat and look-alike mushrooms. There is also information on common mushroom myths and best practices for searching for them in the wild.
Full-color photos help hunters identify more than 50 mushrooms, including those that are considered edible, not edible and poisonous.
The guide includes a calendar showing which time of year each type of mushroom is likely to be found, and it offers best practices for gathering and storing methods.
The “Safe Mushroom Foraging” guide is available from the Iowa State Extension Store, for $4 per hard copy, plus shipping and handling.
Consumer awareness about foraging is important, and there are always risks associated with consuming wild mushrooms. A mushroom foraging webinar is being planned for Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or questions on the webinar registration, contact Katelyn Brinkerhof, program coordinator in Buena Vista County, at kbrink@iastate.edu.
