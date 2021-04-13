A showcase of the videos submitted to the Cyclone Soil Health Sweepstakes contest will be shown during the Iowa Learning Farms April 14 webinar at noon.
Held during the spring 2021 semester, the Cyclone Soil Health Sweepstakes invited current students at Iowa State University to form a team of creative minds and produce an original 3- to 5-minute video that demonstrates the importance of soil health to a specified audience. The competition allowed teams to apply their soil health studies and take an innovative approach to soil health education and outreach.
Liz Ripley, conservation and cover crop outreach specialist with Iowa Learning Farms at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, will give an overview of the competition and the top finalist videos will be premiered during the webinar. Following the webinar, the videos will be posted to the Iowa Learning Farms Facebook page and attendees are encouraged to vote for their favorite by April 18.
"We are thrilled to showcase the talents of our Soil Health Competition finalists during this webinar," noted Ripley. "Each group took a different approach to addressing a concept of soil health for audiences ranging from elementary students to farmers and landowners young at heart, highlighting you are never too young or old to learn something new."
To participate in the live webinar, shortly before noon on April 14:
Click this URL, or type this web address into your internet browser: https://iastate.zoom.us/j/364284172.
Or, go to https://iastate.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 364 284 172.
Or, join from a dial-in phone line by dialing +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923, with meeting ID 364 284 172.
The webinar also will be recorded and archived on the ILF website, so that it can be watched at any time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.