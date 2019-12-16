The Center for Agricultural and Rural Development at Iowa State University and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach have released the results of the 2019 Iowa Land Value Survey.
The statewide value of an acre of farmland is now estimated to be $7,432, which represents an increase of 2.3%, or $168, since 2018. The $7,432 per acre estimate, and 2.3% increase in value, represents a statewide average of low-, medium-, and high-quality farmland.
Eighty-two of Iowa’s 99 counties reported higher land values. Scott and Decatur counties reported the highest and lowest values, respectively. Decatur County reported a value of $3,586 per acre, a gain of $97, or 2.8%. Scott County reported a value of $10,837 per acre, a gain of $300, or 2.8%.
Eight of nine crop reporting districts reported higher land values. Only the Northeast district reported a decline in land values—a loss of 2.9%. The losses in the Northeast district are due mainly to financial stress in the dairy sector.
Low-quality land statewide now averages $4,759 per acre, a 3.3%, or $150 per acre, increase; medium-quality land now averages $6,938 per acre, an increase of 2.0%, or $133 per acre; and, high-quality land now averages $9,078 per acre, an increase of 2.4% or $215 per acre.
Favorable interest rates, strong yields, and limited land supply were the most frequently noted positive factors influencing land values. The most commonly cited negative factors influencing land values were lower commodity prices, the weather, and tariffs on agricultural commodities.
