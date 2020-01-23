According to statewide auction results tracked by Iowa Appraisal and Research Corporation, indicators point to a stable Iowa land market in equilibrium.
Iowa Appraisal’s farm appraisal expert, Jim Rothermich, MAI, ARA, shares that realtors he’s interviewed report that a better than expected crop yield in 2019 was the primary reason for current stability. Market Facilitation Payments and crop insurance helped. Also noted was a strong demand to purchase land by both farmers and investor buyers, historically low interest rates, stable cash rental rates, low supply for sale and more optimism about trade in the later part of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.