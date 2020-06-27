Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will give an agricultural trade policy update during a July 1 webinar hosted by the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s international trade office. Iowa State University agricultural economists Lee Schulz and Chad Hart will also share their insights into the international livestock and commodity markets and economic forecasts.
This webinar will give producers and agribusinesses an update on trade policies affecting relationships with Iowa’s key trading partners, including China, Japan and Mexico. It will also provide a snapshot of how the current U.S. and global economies are affecting agricultural purchases and economic outlooks.
To register, email international@iowaeda.com with attendee names and email addresses to receive the login information. The webinar will be also be recorded and available online after the presentation.
