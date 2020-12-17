Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recently announced that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Feed and Fertilizer Bureau has launched a new online system to improve customer service. The online portal streamlines the application and renewal processes, offers electronic payment options and gives users real-time access to license and reporting information. Customers are encouraged to utilize the online portal to renew and meet the reporting requirements of their feed, fertilizer and egg handling licenses this fall. The next reporting deadline is Jan. 1, 2021.
This web-based system enables all licensing requirements to be completed online, including feed, fertilizer, ag lime and egg handling licenses.
Current licensees will receive an email with their login information. Then they can visit iowaagriculture.gov/feed-and-fertilizer-online-licensing to sign into the system.
New licensees must visit iowaagriculture.gov/feed-and-fertilizer-online-licensing and create a username and password to access the system.
Once users log-in to the system, they can watch a video to learn how to submit applications, make payments or download reports.
If a licensee does not have email or internet access or an electronic payment method, they can contact the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Feed and Fertilizer Bureau at 515-281-5321 for assistance.
