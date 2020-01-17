Farmers who voluntarily take action toward improving soil health and water quality are eligible. Nominations will be accepted until May 4 to be considered for the 2020 awards ceremony held at the Iowa State Fair. The application is open earlier than past years to allow additional time to nominate outstanding farmers.
To qualify, individuals must take action toward improving water quality and soil health. These farmers incorporate best management practices into their operation because they know that sustainable practices extend beyond the fields and impact those in our state and downstream. They must also actively serve as leaders in the farm community.
An appointed committee of representatives from both conservation and agricultural groups will review the nominations and select the winners. Since the creation of the award in 2012, more than 600 farm families have been recognized. The nomination form, a list of previous awardees and other information can be found at iowaagriculture.gov/farm-environmental-leader-awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.