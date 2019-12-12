Iowa Farm Bureau Federation launched its inaugural Grow Your Future Award to encourage young farmer entrepreneurs in rural Iowa. The ten selected semi-finalists will compete for cash prizes to put back into their ag-business. At a time when 44 percent of farmers are struggling to pay their bills, many young people in agriculture, like these semi-finalists, are finding unique ways to harness their agricultural roots and provide their customers with either unique products or experiences.
From Dec. 3 to 13, the public can vote for their favorite ag-related business at www.dreambiggrowhere.com/Vote.aspx. Finalists include Abram Karels of Chickasaw County, Jenna Cook of Sac County, Mackenzie Felt of Dallas County, Kelsey Snead of Warren County, Shelby Smith of Story County, Lara Mangialardi of Clayton County, Heather Moore of Jackson County, Lynn Bolin of Butler County, Cassandra Kubik of Linn County, and Monika Owczarski of Polk County. After the voting has closed, six finalists will be announced Dec. 31. These remaining contestants will participate in a “pitch-off” during the 2020 IFBF Young Farmer Conference Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, where a finalist, runner-up and second runner-up will be named.
