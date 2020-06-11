Iowa Corn has partnered with the Food Bank of Iowa to raise funds towards feeding and supporting Iowans. Iowa Corn will provide a matching grant up to $25,000 with a goal to raise at least $25,000 and then match those contributions equating to a goal of $50,000 for the Iowa Corn Team. This would provide over 200,000 meals of corn-fed meat, dairy, and eggs to Iowans across the state. We encourage anyone who wants to support those in need of meals as well as farmers to join the Iowa Corn Team and donate. Food donations are always critical but even more so now during COVID-19. The Food Bank of Iowa is proud to serve hungry Iowans across 55 counties in our state.
“Farmers are dedicated to feeding people. Here in Iowa, we are number one in corn production that goes to livestock feed, ethanol fuel, and over 4,000 everyday products. Iowa Corn farmers want to help feed hungry Iowans, and provide education on all products made from corn,” said Roger Zylstra, Iowa Corn Promotion Board president and farmer from Lynnville. “ICPB works to develop new uses for corn, create market demand for corn in all forms as well as educate consumers about corn and the farmers who grow it. Sharing our farms and creating awareness on food origin is why we are proud to support the Food Bank of Iowa as they continue to combat hunger. Please help to feed our fellow Iowans by donating to the Food Bank of Iowa as part of the Iowa Corn Team.”
In addition to establishing a team, Iowa Corn donated 5,000 shopping bags to the Food Bank of Iowa to assist in safely distributing meals across the state.
To learn more about the Iowa Corn fundraiser and to donate, visit give.foodbankiowa.org/teams/13796-iowa-corn?ref=1&uid=447024.
