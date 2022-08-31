gary-bendig-KvHT4dltPEQ-unsplash.jpg

Photo by Gary Bendig on Unsplash.

On Aug. 29 the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Des Moines, announced the first confirmed case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 within the state. The disease is not considered a risk to humans or other animal species, including cats and dogs, but it is highly contagious and deadly to rabbits.

The confirmed case is in Story County. The affected rabbits in this isolated case had not recently traveled to any exhibitions or fairs.

