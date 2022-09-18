Hlongicornis_hires-small.jpeg

Photo of an adult female Asian longhorned tick, Haemaphysalis longicornis, on a blade of grass. (Photo courtesy James Gathany via the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.)

In a recent National Cattlemen’s Beef Association webinar, Dr. Denise Bonilla, DVM, and cattle fever tick eradication program manager at U.S. Department of Agriculture, discussed the Asian longhorned tick and its impacts on United States agriculture.

Known scientifically as Haemaphysalis longicornis, Asian longhorned ticks originated in northeast Asia and expanded into Australia and New Zealand. They were probably introduced to the U.S. in the last 10 to 15 years, but the first confirmed case was on a sheep in New Jersey in 2017. Asian longhorned ticks have been confirmed in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Bonilla said Virginia leads the count with 38 known infested counties.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.