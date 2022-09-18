Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Online Access Plus Print
Subscribing to our services is a three step process. First you have to create an account and then you have to pick if you want to subscribe to digital and or print.
Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
When you click get started below it will walk you through creating an online account to attach your print subscription number to.
After your account is created it will ask you to either add a subscription for online access or click on the print subscriber button. Click the print subscriber button header and it will open a dropdown, now click on get started. The page will reload and you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code.
IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO USE THE NUMBER OFF OF THE MOST RECENT ISSUE OR ANYTHING AFTER JANUARY 28, 2019 TO GAIN ACCESS!
OLD ACCOUNT NUMBERS WILL NOT WORK
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal or Midwest Ag Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
In a recent National Cattlemen’s Beef Association webinar, Dr. Denise Bonilla, DVM, and cattle fever tick eradication program manager at U.S. Department of Agriculture, discussed the Asian longhorned tick and its impacts on United States agriculture.
Known scientifically as Haemaphysalis longicornis, Asian longhorned ticks originated in northeast Asia and expanded into Australia and New Zealand. They were probably introduced to the U.S. in the last 10 to 15 years, but the first confirmed case was on a sheep in New Jersey in 2017. Asian longhorned ticks have been confirmed in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Bonilla said Virginia leads the count with 38 known infested counties.
The presence of this tick in the U.S. is particularly concerning because they are capable of asexual reproduction or parthenogenesis. This allows females to lay eggs without mating with male ticks therefore tick populations can increase much faster. One female can generate 1,000 to 2,000 eggs at one time, according to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Asian longhorned ticks can transmit anaplasmosis, bovine theileriosis and babesiosis. Asian longhorned ticks are considered a possible vector for Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome Virus, which is an emerging infectious disease in China. Since the tick is not native to the U.S. researchers are not sure of this arachnid’s capabilities when it comes to carrying Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.
“These ticks vector protozoal, bacterial and viral pathogens to animals and humans,” Bonilla said. “There are good chances for this tick to potentially move into new areas and just because this tick hasn’t been confirmed in your state yet, it doesn’t mean that you’re not at risk of getting this tick where you live.”
Asian longhorned tick will infect and spread through wildlife hosts such as deer, raccoons, possums, foxes, rabbit, groundhogs, skunks, birds and mice. Bonilla said Asian longhorned ticks are comparative in size to the deer tick commonly seen in the High Plains.
“These ticks don’t really like humans, but they will bite people sometimes and we’re getting a lot of reports of larval ticks on kids that are playing outside,” she said. “We see a lot in dogs and its possible that they are moving ticks around when people travel with them.”
She said although it is not known exactly how the ticks were introduced to the U.S., based on the genetics of the ticks that have been collected, there have been at least three different introductions into this country.
“Cattle seem to be one of the favorite hosts for these ticks, but they have also been found on sheep, goats and pigs,” she said. “Whatever livestock you produce, you need to be on the lookout for this tick.”
Apart from vectoring disease, animals can die for exsanguination if enough are present. This means the ticks feed to the point where they drain the animal and they can’t live anymore.
“We’ve seen situations like this where the animals don’t seem to be sick when they die, they just have thousands and thousands of ticks on them,” Bonilla explained. “The good news is we haven’t seen any pesticide resistance so far. Not all approved tick repellants or treatment for animals state they will work against Asian longhorned ticks, but all repellents will still be effective against this pest.”
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.