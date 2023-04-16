Computer keyboard

Are you fully aware of everything your kids are doing online? While it can be difficult to keep up with, it’s important to be aware of and learn about any apps, games, and websites your child might be using. Most importantly, your child needs guidance in navigating the online world in a similar way to the guidance they require offline.

Make sure you establish clear guidelines with your kids on what types of sites and apps they are able to use. Create electronic free times and areas in your home. For example, you could choose not to have electronic devices at the dinner table.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.