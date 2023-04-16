Are you fully aware of everything your kids are doing online? While it can be difficult to keep up with, it’s important to be aware of and learn about any apps, games, and websites your child might be using. Most importantly, your child needs guidance in navigating the online world in a similar way to the guidance they require offline.
Make sure you establish clear guidelines with your kids on what types of sites and apps they are able to use. Create electronic free times and areas in your home. For example, you could choose not to have electronic devices at the dinner table.
Another important safety precaution is monitoring your child’s online activity by checking their devices, phones, and private chats. This is a step that should be taken not to establish control but to protect your child. It can be helpful to have an open conversation about this in advance and ask for your child’s input on if they would prefer to be present while you are monitoring their activity.
Some proactive ways to engage with your child proactively regarding internet safety are:
· Keep the lines of communication open with your child by talking with them regularly about safety.
· Get involved in the things your child is interested in on and offline. Try playing their favorite video game with them or watch their favorite type of video together.
· Teach your child ways to protect themselves and respect others online.
If your child is a victim of cyberbullying or online enticement, report it to your phone provider, law enforcement or www.CyberTipline.org.
