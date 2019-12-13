As we come into the holiday season, many people are finding their deep freezer is full of all sorts of food. Frozen summer vegetables, beef, pork, lamb, wild game, and fish are typical contents of a family freezer. But have you ever considered the value of the contents?
For example, if you have a half beef in the freezer, it could equal 200 to 300 pounds of meat. If you value it at the basic ground beef price of $4 per pound, you easily have an investment in beef of between $800 to $1,200. What happens to this investment should it be lost due to a freezer failure?
It is always a good practice to understand the coverage you have with your insurance policies. Homeowner’s and renter’s insurance policies may be written to include coverage for the contents of a freezer should it quit or be without power for an extended period of time. If not, it may be an additional policy option. There are certain qualifications such as age of the freezer when food is lost, age of the food in the freezer and cause of the food loss for a claim to be approved. Check with your insurance provider and see if you are covered or if you can get coverage.
