Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeks public input on how it proposes to manage the Two Buttes pronghorn herd in far southeastern Colorado over the next decade.
Big game populations are managed to achieve population and sex ratio objectives established for various herds.
The final plan will guide CPW officials as they decide how many pronghorn should exist in each GMU and the entire herd management region. The plan will also help CPW decide the proper ratio of males to females over the next decade.
To develop the draft plan, CPW staff conducted various pronghorn population surveys, a landowner survey and a hunter survey.
Based on the results of those surveys, CPW is recommending that the population objectives be set to the level of the current estimated population of 1,000 pronghorn.
If you are interested in reviewing the draft Two Buttes plan, it can be found at https://cpw.state.co.us/thingstodo/Pages/HerdManagementPlans.aspx.
Public comment on the draft must be received by CPW no later than May 21. To submit a comment, please follow the instructions on the website.
