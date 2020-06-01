New Mexico State University is offering a new camp for youth that will introduce them to technology in the agricultural industry.
The College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences is presenting the free virtual Innovators in Agriculture Camp for youth ages 15 to 18.
The 30-day program will begin with a Launch Party on June 25. It will end on July 24, with participants presenting short videos of their innovative ideas and projects.
“This interactive program will introduce students to the technology and innovations that are currently being used for food production and environmental sustainability,” said Marcy Ward, NMSU Extension livestock specialist and chair of the camp’s committee.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s restriction on gatherings, the committee is shifting from a four-day camp on NMSU’s campus to an online format.
With demonstrations, interactive exercises and virtual tours of various agricultural businesses, the students will be introduced to four areas of the industry—agriculture economics, agronomy, animal production and food processing. The students will be able to attend as many of the modules that they wish.
The culminating activity will be the participants presenting their ideas for a solution to one of the issues they learned about.
To register and learn more about the camp, visit aces.nmsu.edu/agtechcamp. For additional information, contact Ward at maward@nmsu.edu or 575-644-3379.
