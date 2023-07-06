acre-grainbinsLO.jpg

Grain bins at Purdue University Agronomy Center for Research and Education, 2017. The number of reported injuries and fatalities in agricultural confined spaces rose between 2021 and 2022, according to the latest report released by Purdue’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program. (Photo by Tom Campbell, Purdue Agricultural Communications.)

Last year saw a roughly 40% increase in the number of reported cases involving agricultural confined spaces, according to the 2022 Summary of U.S. Agricultural Confined Space-Related Injuries and Fatalities recently released by the Purdue University Agricultural Safety and Health Program in the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering.

The annual, widely used summary documents the previous year’s frequency and causes of confined space and grain entrapment incidents in the agricultural industry and provides a historical analysis of agricultural confined space hazards.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.