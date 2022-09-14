U.S. Wheat Associates, Arlington, Virginia, has appointed Ralph Loos as director of communications and Peter Laudeman as director of trade policy.
Loos comes to the organization with nearly 14 years of experience in agriculture communications, serving both the grain and livestock industries, including the soybean and sheep industries and also was a communications director at U.S. Meat Export Federation. Laudeman most recently served as political affairs manager with Corteva Agriscience in Washington, D.C.
The American Angus Association, St. Joseph, Missouri, has hired Quanah Gardiner of Ashland, Kansas, as the regional manager for the northwest region of the United States. As a fifth-generation Angus breeder, Gardiner brings industry knowledge and experience to his newly assigned territory.
In the regional manager position, Gardiner will work with breeders in the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii to promote Angus cattle, improve management practices, inform producers about Association programs and services, and help locate Angus seedstock.
The Propane Education and Research Council invites producers to view new propane-powered equipment and earn up to $5,750 toward the purchase of new propane-powered engines at the Nebraska Propane Gas Association booth at this year’s Husker Harvest Days, Sept. 13 to 15 in Grand Island, Nebraska.
This year’s booth (will showcase a live water pumping demo featuring an engine from Reliable Horsepower by Industrial Irrigation. The line features seven different engines that are all EPA-certified, including dedicated propane engines and bi-fuel engines.
