BN Ralph Loos.jpg

Ralph Loos

U.S. Wheat Associates, Arlington, Virginia, has appointed Ralph Loos as director of communications and Peter Laudeman as director of trade policy.

Loos comes to the organization with nearly 14 years of experience in agriculture communications, serving both the grain and livestock industries, including the soybean and sheep industries and also was a communications director at U.S. Meat Export Federation. Laudeman most recently served as political affairs manager with Corteva Agriscience in Washington, D.C.

BN Quanah Gardiner.jpg

Quanah Gardiner

