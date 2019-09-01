James Halverson has been named executive director of the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association, Rapid City, South Dakota. The association is a grassroots organization representing independent livestock producers on local, state and national policies that impact the livestock industry.
In celebration of its 75th year, Diamond V, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, released a video on milk production featuring Dr. Dave Ohman, technical service specialist. Ohman identified three areas of focus: udder health, forage quality and cow comfort. Ohman was featured in “Diamond V at 75: Immune Strength for Life,” which celebrated Diamond V’s history in the animal and feed industries and highlights its scientific research, technical expertise and vision for the future.
Danica Rome has been hired as vice president of partnership operations for the Mid-America Manufacturing Technology Center, Overland Park, Kansas. In her role she will be responsible for developing, growing and strengthening partnerships with organizations across the state that have a shared interest in helping create growth for Kansas manufacturing and the ecosystem that supports the companies.
Keegan Kult is the executive director of the Agricultural Drainage Management Coalition. Before taking the job in fall 2018, he spent the previous 10 years as an environmental scientist at the Iowa Soybean Association. His work at ISA included many edge-of-field water quality projects. Kult holds both undergraduate and advanced degrees from Iowa State University.
Americot Inc., Lubbock, Texas, supplier of cottonseed, has announced four hirings. Bradly Duvall, Perryton, Texas, and Dylan Hatley, Childress, Texas, are sales representatives for the panhandle of Texas and Oklahoma, and southwest Oklahoma, respectively. Mark Barfield has been hired as the southeast region’s cotton breeder in Leesburg, Georgia. Mike Robinson was named the eastern regional breeding manager based in Greenville, Mississippi.
Great Plains Manufacturing–Ag Division, Salina, Kansas, is the distributor for select Kverneland Group products in the United States, specifically Kverneland tillage equipment, Vicon disc spreaders and all parts support for any seeding and tillage products previously sold. For over 40 years, Great Plains has been recognized as an industry-leading manufacturer of tillage, seeding and nutrient application equipment, while providing dealers and customers with dedicated parts, service and product support. Great Plains Mfg. is committed to providing support to current and future Kverneland customers around the United States. Customers with KVG products that are currently under warranty may receive service and parts support at any Great Plains dealership. KVG products distributed through Great Plains in the near future will be branded “Great Plains by Kverneland.”
Countryside Feed LLC and Midwest Ag Service, LLC, have merged operations and began serving customers as one company effective this past November. The newly combined company operates as Countryside Feed LLC from its headquarters in Seneca, Kansas.
