In other business news…

Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Colorado Vet Clinic, La Junta, Colorado, has hired Erica Shannon, DVM. Shannon was raised in the San Luis Valley and she completed her bachelor’s in equine science and agriculture resource economics at Colorado State University-Fort Collins, and her doctorate of veterinary medicine degree in May 2023. She is interested in all aspects of large animal medicine, particularly beef production and equine care. During the summer 2022, Shannon participated in an advanced beef production medicine rotation with the Veterinary Agrihealth Services in Alberta, Canada, and later finished the summer working an externship at a Corvallis, Montana, veterinary hospital. Shannon and her husband, Kolby, own and operate Carrizo Creek Cattle LLC at Kim.
The National Association of Wheat Growers, Washington, DC, has hired Jack Long as the new government relations representative. Long is a recent graduate from Oklahoma State University, where he received a master’s in agribusiness. Long is originally from Cole Camp, Missouri, and comes from a multigenerational farming operation. He has worked for Cornerstone Government Affairs and the Oklahoma State Senate, which provided him with a fundamental understanding of policy and current issues within the wheat industry.
Ralco, Marshall, Minnesota, has added Taylor Husz as an associate ruminant nutritionist. Husz joins Ralco after receiving her bachelor's in animal science and first master's degree in animal science from Oklahoma State University, followed by her second master's degree in animal science from West Texas A&M University.
At Ralco, Husz will assist cow-calf, stocker and feedlot customers by formulating rations and minerals and providing on-farm visits. She’ll also be involved in research of Ralco’s patented feed ingredients in the ruminant lab at the Jon Knochenmus Center for Innovation.
Husz grew up in Maryville, Missouri, on a seedstock cow-calf operation with purebred Angus and Charolais cattle. She has a passion for the beef industry, showing cattle at local, state and national levels including serving on the Charolais junior board.
Nichino America, Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, and BioConsortia, Inc., Davis, California, have announced a supply agreement for Nichino to market and sell BEC-60 biofungicide in the United States and Canada.
BioConsortia invented and developed BEC-60, a novel microbial fungicide. It is a broad spectrum biofungicide for control of several key diseases in apples, berries, grapes, stone fruits, and vegetables. Further, Nichino is conducting extensive testing to evaluate BEC-60 on additional pathogens and crops. The registration package for BEC-60 has been submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency and is pending approval with state registrations to follow thereafter. A product launch is anticipated 2024-2025.
BulkLoads, Springfield, Missouri, has launched its Reroute feature. This feature, designed to streamline and simplify bulk freight logistics, is housed inside its Transportation Management System, BulkLoads+, formerly known as BulkTMS. Reroute empowers BulkLoads+ users with the ability to adapt to real-time changes in routes, eliminating the need for time-consuming communication processes. Reroute was built to specifically handle bulk freight, recognizing the unique demands and complexities it entails. Reroute ensures efficient communication and seamless route adjustments, transforming a time-consuming process into a few simple clicks.
Agoro Carbon Alliance, Tampa, Florida, a global business created for farmers and ranchers to earn additional revenue through farming and ranching practice changes that improve soil health, today celebrates the company’s second anniversary by sharing its latest results. In just two years, Agoro Carbon has boosted farmer and rancher incomes bringing the total to more than $15 million in payments made to farmers and ranchers since the company began. With growers across 24 states enrolled in the program, Agoro Carbon estimates that 5 million tons of carbon will be sequestered over the course of 10 years.
St. Louis-based United Soybean Board has announced CEO Polly Ruhland, will leave her position effective Dec. 31. Ruhland, who led the organization for the past six years, played a pivotal role in driving significant organizational changes and establishing a solid foundation for the future of USB.
During the past six years, the USB undertook a transformative journey marked by numerous accomplishments and milestones, including developing and implementing a comprehensive strategic plan, which buttressed USB’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and market development. USB will begin the search for a new CEO.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.