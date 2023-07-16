In other business news…

Erica Shannon has joined the Colorado Vet Clinic in La Junta.

Colorado Vet Clinic, La Junta, Colorado, has hired Erica Shannon, DVM. Shannon was raised in the San Luis Valley and she completed her bachelor’s in equine science and agriculture resource economics at Colorado State University-Fort Collins, and her doctorate of veterinary medicine degree in May 2023. She is interested in all aspects of large animal medicine, particularly beef production and equine care. During the summer 2022, Shannon participated in an advanced beef production medicine rotation with the Veterinary Agrihealth Services in Alberta, Canada, and later finished the summer working an externship at a Corvallis, Montana, veterinary hospital. Shannon and her husband, Kolby, own and operate Carrizo Creek Cattle LLC at Kim.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.