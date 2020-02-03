Central Valley Ag, CoMark Equity Alliance and AgMark LLC have announced the formation of a new company with the principals of Farm Strategy, Inc. The new company will be known as Farm Strategy LLC, Ellsworth, Kansas. Farm Strategy LLC was created based upon the idea that farmers hold the greatest amount of untapped potential to meet consumer and end user needs. The company embraces the principles that the best way to align the farmer is to give him knowledge of those needs, ownership in the solution and a trusted relationship with execution partners to achieve market alignment.
Nutra-Crop, a brand evolution of Legion Bio Chem, North Sioux City, South Dakota, recently announced its name change to customers and dealers. According to senior leadership, the team and products remain the same, but the new name highlights the dedicated effort to provide solid agronomic solutions. GroForward Solutions from Nutra-Crop will continue to deliver solutions with the producer and their fields, in mind. The proven and powerful nutrient options are ready to mix with any current program to maximize soil productivity and plant growth.
Doosan Bobcat, West Fargo, North Dakota, has opened a new Global Collaboration Center in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. The center will house elements of the company’s global functions and provide a central meeting location to allow those teams to work closely to accelerate innovation and collaboration.
Performance Livestock Analytics, Ames, Iowa, now has more than 1,400 livestock producers who rely on the Performance Beef platform to feed over 2 million head of cattle daily, which corresponds to nearly 14% of the total number of cattle on feed in the United States. The cloud-based technology not only makes daily feeding easier, it also provides the data and analytics producers need for better decisions. Performance Beef, a subscription-based platform, provides an automated, user-friendly way for customers and their advisors to evaluate nutrition, performance and financial metrics.
CARBO Ceramics Inc., Houston, Texas, has signed an agriculture technology products production agreement with INNOVAR AG, LLC. The agreement combines CARBO’s technological capabilities and expertise in manufacturing and material science with INNOVAR’s new encapsulated efficiency fertilizers in both agricultural and turfgrass markets. The companies have worked together to develop and produce a new, EEF type product that reduces nitrogen loss, increases microbial populations and enables phosphorus, potash, sulfur and micronutrients to be released from the soil profile and become better used by plants.
Four farms based north and northeast of Cherryvale, Kansas, totaling about 1,061 acres will be auctioned in 15 tracts at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Cardinal Event Center, Parsons, Kansas. The farms have been in the same family for multiple generations and are known as Wagner Farms. Currently the owners all live out of state and are completing family financial planning. The auction is being handled by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co., Columbia City, Indiana.
