Jake Renner has joined the American Gelbvieh Association as a member and youth activities coordinator. Renner, grew up in rural Pratt, Kansas, and was involved in 4-H and focused on livestock projects. He graduated from Fort Hays State University with a degree in animal science and spent five years as a county agent in Kingman County, Kansas.
Emma Lasco, Roland, Iowa, has been hired as producer outreach director for the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Lasco will direct IPPA efforts to enhance relationships with country pork organizations and pork producers and coordinate the organization’s membership marketing efforts. Lasco is a graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in animal science.
Ben Scholz, a wheat producer from Lavon, Texas, is the new president of the National Association of Wheat Growers. Scholz has been farming since graduation from Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1960. His operation produces wheat, grain sorghum, corn, cotton, cattle, hay and soybeans in Collin and Hunt counties.
Matt Keller has been hired as vice president of product for GVL, a technology solutions provider to veterinarians based in Ames, Iowa. Keller will collaborate with team members to develop and oversee the company’s product strategy and prioritization as well as communicate and ensure implementation of GVL’s product vision.
John Squire has joined the Legend Seeds’ team, De Smet, South Dakota, as its forage specialist. Squire comes to Legend Seeds with over 21 years of experience as a professional in seed and agricultural research and sales. John received his bachelor’s degree in range science and his master’s degree in weed science from Utah State University. Following his postgraduate experience, John obtained his doctoral degree from Michigan State University where he worked with forages and intercropping.
Darla Aegerter, Seward, Nebraska, has joined the American Simmental Association as the youth programs and American Simmental Foundation manager. Her responsibility will be to coordinate regional and national classics and other assigned youth events. Aegerter has an extensive background in the purebred cattle business and she and her husband, Jeff, operate a small purebred cattle herd and market cattle in an annual production sale.
MS Biotec LLC, Wamego, Kansas, has hired Dr. Carl Guthrie, DVM, to be its chief commercial officer. Guthrie will be responsible for providing leadership for the sales, marketing and technical services within the company that specializes in anaerobic fermentation. Guthrie spent 22 years with Elanco where he served as regional sales director for cattle and swine and was director of technical consulting for the beef business unit. Guthrie earned his veterinary medicine degree with Oklahoma State University.
Darrell Wilkes has been named the executive vice president of the cattle breed registry of the International Brangus Breeders Association. Wilkes has been involved with the National Cattleman’s Association, ABS Global and running the family registered cattle operation in Wyoming while also teaching at Eastern Wyoming College and serving on the board of trustees.
Sam Funk has joined the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation as its director of agriculture analytics and research. He will be responsible for serving IFBF statewide membership by conducting original research and economic analysis on agricultural issues. Funk was a chief economist for the United Soybean Board and was an administrator with the Kansas Farm Management Association. He replaces David Miller, who retired after more than 20 years.
