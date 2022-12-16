R 2013 Wheat 007.JPG

A Minneapolis Moline combine cutting wheat was a favorite piece of Roger Schmidt, a member of the K&O Steam and Engine Gas Club in Cowley County, Kansas. (Courtesy photo.)

In the antique tractor world, they are divided only by color categories.

John Deere green. Farmall red. Allis-Chalmers orange. Minneapolis Moline prairie gold. Oliver meadow green.

image_6483441 (3).JPG

For Cameron Biby, his tractors all have stories or connections. This 1937 John Deere A was one he purchased from the family of a friend who had passed away from cancer. They wanted the tractors to go to Biby. (Courtesy photo.)
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

From eft to right: Logan Lawrence, Matt Pilkington, Roger Schmidt, Miles Kaiser, and Cameron Biby. (Courtesy photo.)
20220808_132352.jpg

A duller colored 1957 Super 88 factory wide front factory propane tractor is shown pulling an implement. (Courtesy photo.)
My Quilt.jpg

Roger Schmidt made this quilt in winter 1996. “Yes, I can sew,” he said. “I designed it, made the patterns, picked out the materials at Hancock Fabrics in Wichita.” The quilt shows the Winfield farm implement dealers from 1900 to 2000. The tractor and combine are ones Schmidt grew up operating. Also, the top 10 wheat varieties grown in Kansas from 1900 to 2000 are listed on the upper right. Schmidt placed in the beginner’s division at the Kansas State Fair. (Courtesy photo.)
image_6483441 Oliver.JPG

Cameron Biby restored this 1954 Oliver row crop 77. (Courtesy photo.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.