76fd7f65-a5e2-d943-c3ef-1dbd20129abc.jpeg

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for their input on the importation of crayfish into the state. The public comment period is open through July 30.

Recently, CPW has become aware of a significant market for live crayfish that are primarily imported into Colorado from outside of the state. CPW believes that the major species being imported is the red swamp crayfish, a species that is currently not allowed to be imported or possessed in Colorado.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.