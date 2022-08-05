IMG_3192.jpg

(Photo by Kylene Scott.)

With the unveiling of a story board south of the Boot Hill Museum, an iconic public art sculpture moved to a new home to the loud applause of a large crowd that gathered Aug. 3 in downtown Dodge City, Kansas.

The story board tells the history of the 32-foot original art piece, known as the “Kansas Wheat Shock,” which has been relocated to a median grass strip along historic Wyatt Earp Boulevard. For 40 years the signature artwork welcomed visitors to the former home of High Plains Journal, 1500 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd.

Dodge City hosts ribbon cutting for 'Kansas Wheat Shock' sculpture in new downtown location

1 of 16

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.