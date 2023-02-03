52665430861_169fe18616_o.jpg

Tree made top-heavy by ice tumbled into the side of a house in Pulaski County. The tree was uprooted as soils became saturated. (Photo courtesy of U of A System Division of Agriculture.)

Even though the ice storm has passed, some of its dangers haven’t.

Some parts of Arkansas received three rounds of wintry weather this week. The National Weather Service at Little Rock said parts of the north Arkansas received 1 to 2 inches of sleet. Across the central part of the state, from Oklahoma to the Mississippi River, freezing rain dropped more than a quarter inch of ice.

