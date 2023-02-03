Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Online Access Plus Print
Subscribing to our services is a three step process. First you have to create an account and then you have to pick if you want to subscribe to digital and or print.
Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
When you click get started below it will walk you through creating an online account to attach your print subscription number to.
After your account is created it will ask you to either add a subscription for online access or click on the print subscriber button. Click the print subscriber button header and it will open a dropdown, now click on get started. The page will reload and you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code.
IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO USE THE NUMBER OFF OF THE MOST RECENT ISSUE OR ANYTHING AFTER JANUARY 28, 2019 TO GAIN ACCESS!
OLD ACCOUNT NUMBERS WILL NOT WORK
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal or Midwest Ag Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Even though the ice storm has passed, some of its dangers haven’t.
Some parts of Arkansas received three rounds of wintry weather this week. The National Weather Service at Little Rock said parts of the north Arkansas received 1 to 2 inches of sleet. Across the central part of the state, from Oklahoma to the Mississippi River, freezing rain dropped more than a quarter inch of ice.
Wintry precipitation plagued the southern half of the state Wednesday into Thursday. Some 72,000 people across southern Arkansas were without power on Thursday.
The ice and sleet weighed heavily on trees, arching pines and in some cases, breaking trees. Adding to the danger is saturated soil from melting ice, making it easier for top-heavy trees to fall.
Sounds like an artillery range
Bear State Tales podcaster Matt Manos of Star City described the “steady rumble of tree and large limbs falling south side of Lincoln County” in his @PJMountexplorer Twitter account. With an image of an ice-covered tree falling across a road, he said “’we have moved to the 'sounds like an artillery range’ portion of the ice storm in Lincoln County.” His video snippet of a large falling limb makes the point.
What next?
As the weather clears, homeowners and landowners will be out assessing their properties for potential damage.
First, “stay away from power lines,” said Vic Ford, a forester who heads extension’s agriculture and natural resources for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “Report them to the local utility and let the professionals take care of them.”
The next step is to “do a hazard assessment for damaged trees,” said Kyle Cunningham, extension forester for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “What targets are in the path if a tree or limb falls? Injured trees that pose high threats to humans or structures should be dealt with first.
“If the threat to nearby targets is not as significant, removal of those stems can be completed at a more convenient time,” Cunningham said. “Tree removal should include professional assistance, preferably from a certified arborist.”
Cunningham said property owners also need to “evaluate how severe the injury to the tree is.”
“Should I remove the injured portion of the tree or the entire tree? The answer to this question is best answered by an arborist,” he said. “Some rules-of-thumb are that if you can remove less than one-quarter of the tree crown, limb removal will likely not significantly impact tree health. If you must remove greater than one-quarter of the tree crown, risk to tree health, vigor and structural soundness may become questionable.”
What about the bent trees?
“Small trees may appear to permanently bent but research has shown that small trees have an amazing ability to straighten in a few months,” Ford said.
Ford said broken branches should be evaluated when it is safe to examine them.
“Cutting the broken branches if still attached and trimming up the stub may ensure tree health for the future,” he said.
“The time to remove branches that may cause damage is not during the storm, but way before any storm hits,” Ford said. “Examine the large branches and remove them if they can damage property if they fall. Dead branches should always be removed. A licensed arborist is the best bet to determine proper care of large trees.”
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.