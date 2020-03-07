At a time when employers are finding it increasingly difficult to recruit the talent they need, the 66th Annual 3i SHOW is bringing back the annual Agri-Business Hiring Event March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. KANSASWORKS and Kansas WorkforceONE will be on site in their Mobile Workforce Center to match contracted exhibitors’ job openings to potential qualified applicants. Staff will be on hand to assist job seekers with applications, resume preparation and match them with job assistance services and training opportunities.
Participating exhibitors need to contact Tucky Allen, business services director/rapid response coordinator, with a completed Job Order Request form at tucky@kansasworkforceone.org. Exhibitors will have signage at their booth and their logo displayed at the mobile unit identifying them as part of the hiring event. Businesses wishing to participate, but have not yet contracted show space, should contract space today. Complete exhibitor information, and all forms, are available on the Exhibitor Information page of the 3i SHOW website at www.3iSHOW.com.
Like and follow the 3i SHOW on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date as events and activities are finalized. Western Kansas Manufacturers Association, sponsor of the annual 3i SHOW, may also be contacted directly toll-free at 877-405-2883 or locally at 620-227-8082. WKMA’s office is located at 1700 E. Wyatt Earp in Dodge City, Kansas.
