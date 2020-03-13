After careful consideration, including regular communication with exhibitors, officials and attendees regarding COVID-19, Western Kansas Manufacturers Association haw made the decision to cancel the 3i SHOW this year.
The point of the 3i SHOW is to provide a safe environment for exhibitors and attendees to interact. 3i SHOW staff want the best for our exhibitors and attendees and that means making difficult decisions such as this.
It is understandable that there may be confusion as this announcement comes a day after being told the event would continue as planned. 3i SHOW staff ask that people be understanding that a widespread pandemic is out of our control. The safety of exhibitors, attendees, presenters, volunteers, partners, county and city staff will remain the No. 1 priority.
For any questions or concerns, call 620-227-8082 or email info@3ishow.com. Thank you for your understanding.
