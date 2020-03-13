- The Western State Bank Expo Center is pleased to welcome the upcoming 66th Annual 3i SHOW brought to you by Western Kansas Manufactures Association. The 3i SHOW will feature vendors, products, and services from the agricultural industry as well as speakers and presenters on a variety of topics, the Kansas Horseshoe Pitchers Association, and a bull sale. We are hopeful for a large turnout and want to remind all vendors and guests to protect themselves from illness with these tips from Kansas Department of Health, Ford County Health Department, and Ford County Emergency Management:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol if soap and water is unavailable.
- If you are sick, to keep from spreading respiratory illness to others, you should:
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Please be proactive and practice preventative actions every day to minimize the spread of illness. If you suspect you are sick, or are currently sick, please stay home to reduce the risk to others.
For more information on daily preventative actions for wellness, please contact www.kdheks.gov.
