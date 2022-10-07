Hylio, a leading United States maker of drones for agricultural uses, has introduced its new AG-130 drone for large scale agricultural operations.

Hylio AG-130 Image3.jpg

Courtesy photo.

Hylio’s “Texas-sized” model, its largest to date, the AG-130 is a fully autonomous, eight-rotor UAS platform equipped with a high-precision spraying system consisting of two 4-gallon tanks, air-induction nozzles, and electronic flowmeters. It has two wide-angle radars, a built-in HD camera and two GPS units.

Hylio Drone in Use.jpg

Courtesy photo.
Hylio AG-130 Image2.jpg

Courtesy photo.
Hylio AG-130 Image1.jpg

Courtesy photo.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.