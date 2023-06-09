Hutchinson firm receives FFA recognition

Michael Hinton, AgTrax director of sales and marketing, accepted an FFA honor on behalf of the company May 6 at the Hutchinson, Kansas, CTE Academy FFA banquet and charter signing.
“AgTrax understands the next generation of ag leaders will need an unprecedented level of technical knowledge to grow our farms and the global agricultural community,” the company said in a news release. “That’s why the company partners with FFA, to give students the opportunity to learn the skills that will shape and reshape our world, in support of us all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.