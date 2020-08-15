The Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development will present Sen. Pat Roberts, Kansas, with a lifetime achievement award for service to rural America as part of the institute's celebration of its 30 years at Kansas State University.
The institute will host a virtual event at 4 p.m., Aug. 19, to celebrate its April 1990 founding. The award will be presented virtually to Roberts at the event.
"Sen. Roberts has been an outstanding advocate for rural citizens throughout his many years in Congress," said Shawna Moyer, chair of the board of directors of the Huck Boyd Institute. "He was a close friend to Huck Boyd, the rural leader for whom the institute is named. Sen. Roberts is retiring this year after 39 years in Congress. We are pleased to honor him in this way."
Roberts is expected to make remarks via Zoom from Washington, D.C. The event can be viewed via livestream on YouTube, and a recording of the program can be viewed later via the same link, youtu.be/U8ikl0dOJgY.
