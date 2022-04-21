During the 155th annual convention of the National Grange in Wichita, Kansas, Betsy E. Huber of Lincoln University, Pennsylvania, was installed for her fourth term as president of the oldest agricultural and rural advocacy organization in the country.
Huber was first elected as president in 2015. As a leader of more than 135,000 members, Huber has often called on them to advocate on issues ranging from agriculture to healthcare to infrastructure. The signature issue of the Grange for nearly two decades has been expansion of broadband to every American home.
She likens the organization’s advocacy on the expansion to past efforts related to rural free mail delivery and rural electrification.
“Equity for rural Americans is our No. 1 priority,” said Huber, who currently serves on the FCC’s Precision Ag Connectivity Task Force.
She said the vast positive implications of ensuring all Americans have access to reliable, affordable and robust broadband cannot be understated.
Huber also serves on the board of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Safety in Agriculture for Youth program and as executive secretary of the Pennsylvania Young Farmers Association.
