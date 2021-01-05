High Plains Journal staff received recognition for articles and cover designs from AAEA/The Ag Communicators Network and the Livestock Publications Council recently.
AAEA/The Ag Communicators Network
Former Senior Field Editor Larry Dreiling received the Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes outstanding professional and personal achievements and leadership as well as contributions toward improving the organization.
Livestock Publications Council
For newspaper cover design, Graphic Designer Heather Noll won first place for her April 29, 2019, cover, which featured a photo and story on meat goats by Jennifer Theurer. Noll also placed second with her Aug. 5, 2019, cover featuring a photo and story on livestock genetics by Theurer.
In the Producer Profile category, Newlin placed first with her story A Bar multitasks for maximum return. She received an honorable mention in the Technical Article category for Battling bacteria with their natural enemy: a virus.
The HPJ Talk Podcast won first place in the Digital Content Series category.
Associate Editor Kylene Scott won first place in the Best Overall Blog category for Kylene's blog.
Associate Editor Jennifer M. Latzke received an honorable mention in the Production/Management Article category for Keeping good help around.
