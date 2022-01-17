High Plains Journal launches its 2022 Soil Health Education Series Jan. 17. In partnership with Great Plains Regeneration, HPJ will feature podcasts, email newsletters and print features on topics such as innovation and facilitation of soil health practices, cover crops and cows, and regenerative agriculture.
Jessica Gnad, executive director of Great Plains Regeneration and soil health content consultant at HPJ, will host the new Soil Solutions podcast twice per month, and monthly feature stories will highlight recommendations and education from soil health experts in print and online.
Click below to listen to the first podcast, which features Dr. Jerry Hatfield. The Jan. 31 podcast will feature Mitchell Hora.
To subscribe to the HPJ Direct Soil Health email newsletter and receive notifications when new podcasts are available, visit hpj.com/signup. For more soil health news, visit hpj.com/soilhealth.
The Soil Health U live event will return Jan. 18 and 19, 2023, in Salina, Kansas.
Shauna Rumbaugh can be reached at 620-227-1805 or srumbaugh@hpj.com.
