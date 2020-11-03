Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh, professor emeritus of agricultural economics at Kansas State University, died on Nov. 2. In memory of Flinchbaugh's incredible influence on ag policy, farm bills and economics, High Plains Journal reached into our archives to highlight some of the many stories and columns in which he was featured.
A final lesson from the king-maker (Nov. 2, 2020)—Jennifer M. Latzke
Trade flow will take time to sort out, ag policy expert says (Feb. 10, 2020)—Dave Bergmeier
Trade will help grain producers, congressman says (April 8, 2019)—Dave Bergmeier
Flinchbaugh says farmers have ‘about had it’ with Trump (Feb. 25, 2019)—Larry Dreiling
Without trade pacts, there's no ammunition when China doesn't play fair (Feb. 19, 2018)—Bill Spiegel
Flinchbaugh calls it as it is at Cattlemen’s Day (April 11, 2017)—Kylene Scott
Flinchbaugh nets Top 10 Fresh Perspectives award (April 26, 2016)—Larry Dreiling
'Prophets' offer policy talk (Dec. 7, 2015)—Larry Dreiling
Lessons learned from farm bill debate (Feb. 17, 2015)—Doug Rich
Flinchbaugh delivers a history of farm programs (Jan. 6, 2014)—Larry Dreiling
Former agriculture secretaries deliver joint lecture (Nov. 4, 2013)—Larry Dreiling
Farm legislation (July 29, 2013)—Greg Wolf
Farm bill betrayal? (Jul 1, 2013)—Sara Wyant
Flinchbaugh: No farm bill seen until April (Dec 17, 2012)—Larry Dreiling
