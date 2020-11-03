Farm policy expert offers take on legislation

ON TOP, WITH NO STOGIE-Swapping his long-customary cigar for a sugar-free lollipop, Barry Flinchbaugh, Ph.D., discusses prospects for the next U.S. farm bill to attendees at the American Bankers Association National Agricultural Bankers Conference. (Journal photo by Larry Dreiling.)

Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh, professor emeritus of agricultural economics at Kansas State University, died on Nov. 2. In memory of Flinchbaugh's incredible influence on ag policy, farm bills and economics, High Plains Journal reached into our archives to highlight some of the many stories and columns in which he was featured.

A final lesson from the king-maker (Nov. 2, 2020)—Jennifer M. Latzke

Trade flow will take time to sort out, ag policy expert says (Feb. 10, 2020)—Dave Bergmeier

Trade will help grain producers, congressman says (April 8, 2019)—Dave Bergmeier

Flinchbaugh says farmers have ‘about had it’ with Trump (Feb. 25, 2019)—Larry Dreiling

Without trade pacts, there's no ammunition when China doesn't play fair (Feb. 19, 2018)—Bill Spiegel

Flinchbaugh calls it as it is at Cattlemen’s Day (April 11, 2017)—Kylene Scott

Flinchbaugh nets Top 10 Fresh Perspectives award (April 26, 2016)—Larry Dreiling

'Prophets' offer policy talk (Dec. 7, 2015)—Larry Dreiling

Lessons learned from farm bill debate (Feb. 17, 2015)—Doug Rich

Flinchbaugh delivers a history of farm programs (Jan. 6, 2014)—Larry Dreiling

Former agriculture secretaries deliver joint lecture (Nov. 4, 2013)—Larry Dreiling

Farm legislation (July 29, 2013)—Greg Wolf

Farm bill betrayal? (Jul 1, 2013)—Sara Wyant

Flinchbaugh: No farm bill seen until April (Dec 17, 2012)—Larry Dreiling

