During Farmer U & Trade Show, which took place Aug. 18 and 19 in Mulvane, Kansas, High Plains Journal presented two Farmer U awards to recognize individuals who are striving to improve the agriculture industry through farming techniques, community involvement and other means.
The first award was the 2021 Farmer of the Year award, which was presented to Kyle Kopper. The award was sponsored by Low Mu Tech, Calamus, Iowa. Low Mu Tech was represented by President and CEO Brian Tulley. Kyle, along with his wife of 18 years, Winter, and their four children live in Cimarron, Kansas. He is a fourth-generation farmer and raises wheat, grain sorghum and corn alongside his parents, Kent and Kimberly Kopper, at Kopper Family Farms.
Alan VanNahmen nominated Kyle for the Farmer of the Year Award. VanNahmen had this to say about Kyle when he submitted the nomination.
“Kyle and his wife do an amazing job of contributing to the community of Cimarron,” VanNahmen said. “He has volunteered as a basketball, baseball and football coach for the local elementary kids and he serves on the Cimarron-Ensign School Board 102. The Koppers also support their church, local businesses and fundraising events.”
VanNahmen met Kyle and the other members of Kopper Family Farms in 2014 at the recommendation of Alan’s brother, Fred VanNahmen, who worked for Crop Production Services at that time. Kyle also serves as a founder and CEO of Kopper Kutter LLC, which offers their Alternate Rotary Rowcrop Option conversion kits for corn heads so sorghum farmers have access to their simple and robust system that "makes sorghum harvest fun again."
Kyle is constantly striving to improve his Kansas no-till row crop and wheat farm efficiency through the use of the latest equipment and technology. The Gray County Conservation District has recognized Kopper Family Farms and their side business, Kopper Kutter LLC, as the 2017 Kansas Bankers Soil Conservation Award recipient.
The second honor was given to Tracy Smith who was named the 2021 Farmer U Woman of the Year. Smith was unable to attend the Farmer U & Trade Show event but was honored to accept the award, which was sponsored by BASF. A southwest Kansas native and Kansas State University graduate, Smith eventually found herself returning to her roots in rural Kansas. She has been with Crop Quest for 10 years in human resources and marketing. Smith has a passion for exploring ways to better educate today’s youth on the bright future and opportunities within agriculture. She enjoys gardening, home improvement projects, and hanging out with her family in her free time.
Corry Israel nominated Smith and he made a strong case for why she deserved to receive the Woman of the Year award. He said being an advocate in every community she touches, Smith goes above and beyond in making sure that area youth are aware of the opportunities that are right here in their backyards, and brings them back to the farms, to the roots from where they came. Smith has been instrumental in laying the groundwork for many agricultural companies to collaborate. She is focused on developing projects and educational awareness to meet the needs of our youth and to help our ag industry fill current and future staffing needs. She serves on several committees, within a few different counties to make this happen. Smith is regularly first to volunteer for additional responsibilities that will result in a positive impact in agriculture and within Crop Quest. She plans and executes several events internally and externally. This includes farm shows, career fairs, CQIQ, Grower Focus, Vision Board and LeaderQuest to name a few.
“She truly lives to promote the most important people in the world, our farmers and ranchers,” Israel said. “Tracy is very deserving of this award, and will continue to pour her heart and soul into making sure agriculture is always at the forefront of every conversation.”
Nominations are now open for the next round of Farmer U awards. To nominate a deserving individual, visit www.farmeru.net.
Lacey Newlin can be reached at 620-227-1871 or lnewlin@hpj.com.
