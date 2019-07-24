Submit your best reflections of rural America and the country life for our 2020 Down Country Roads calendar contest! We want to see people, livestock, crops and other scenes that showcase rural life in the High Plains and Midwest.
Please submit high-resolution digital photos that are at least 1MB in size and have a landscape (horizontal) orientation. Please do not submit photographs that have been cropped into a square or that have a portrait (vertical) orientation.
To see the complete rules and submit photos, visit hpj.com/calendar_contest.
• Photos should follow the theme Rural American Reflections and highlight some aspect of agriculture or rural living.
• Please read the Official Rules before submitting photos.
• Complete this form to upload digital photos for the calendar contest.
• Deadline: July 31, 2019
• Photos must include your name, address, city, state, ZIP code, phone number, email address, a title or brief description, and the season depicted in the photo.
