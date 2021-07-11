Every summer comes with a sudden spike in the water bills. And that is because we always use more water than usual to keep our yards green and beautiful. Our bodies also try to cool down by sweating, and this causes dehydration, which is associated with loss of stamina and strength. Fortunately, these conditions can be reversed by taking more fluids. Severe dehydration can cause kidney stones in some people. So we all have to drink more water and shower more often. Our pools also tend to lose more water in summer, so they must be refilled regularly.
Summer can mean two things to our lawn; either we have a beautiful, green backyard which means huge water bills, or a brown lawn and low water bill. There are numerous ways to keep a lawn green and stay hydrated while lowering a water bill. So here are some of the best ways to save water this summer:
Get a solar-powered generator
Thanks to high temperatures in summers, power outages are quite common. And that is because of the increased usage of air conditioners in all homes, which overloads the local power grids and causes power outages. Power outages can be very dangerous in summer, and in most cases, they can trigger high dehydration rates. People will use a lot of water to keep their bodies cool while keeping themselves hydrated.
Some of the most reliable solar generators in the market can temporarily power an air conditioner . These generators can even power a refrigerator, making sure family members have more than enough cold beverages to help them quench their thirst and stay hydrated.
Water in the evening or morning
Water tends to evaporate faster in summer at noon, so watering the lawn at dawn or dusk has a higher likelihood of staying in the soil. Focus the spray on the lawn and not the sidewalk or driveway. Consider using a drip irrigation system to deliver the water directly to the soil, says EcoPeanut.com.
Opt for drought-resistant plants
Even if you're not experiencing drought in your area, replacing your current lawn with some drought-resistant species can lower a water bill. There are numerous drought-resistant species that can thrive in your yard and keep your lawn beautiful and green all summer long. Some of the plant species include: Blue oat grass; agastache rugosa; sedum spurium; and fernleaf lavender.
Confirm if the toilet is leaking
A leaking tank can lose hundreds of gallons of water every month.A simple toilet test can help determine if the toilet is leaking. Add a few drops of food color in the toilet tank and wait. If the color shows in the bowl, then your toilet is leaking.
Install a rain barrel
Spring is the rainiest season in most parts of the planet and maybe the best time to harvest some rainwater to use in summer. Use a reliable downspout to help channel the rainwater from the gutter to the rain barrel. Rainwater is perfect for your garden and the fact that it's chlorine-free means that your yard will thrive even in summer without increasing your water bill.
Check the plumbing for leaks
While busted pipes and leakages are associated with winter, they can also occur in summer. A leaking kitchen or bathroom faucet can also increase your water bills. A leaky faucet drips every 2 seconds, and this can equate to about 1,500 gallons of water wasted annually.
Check faucets and pipes for leakages every month and and fix it as soon as possible.
If you notice moisture on any surface in the house, you should inspect it and find out the root of the problem and have it fixed. When left unrepaired, plumbing leaks can cause a large damage to your property.
Reduce shower time
Reducing your shower by just two minutes can save about 1,750 gallons per individual in your home annually. Shower-takers can also turn off the water while you shave or soap. Another method for saving water in the shower is collecting the wasted water as you wait for your shower to heat up. The collected water can be used for the garden. If you want to re-use soapy water in your backyard farm, you should ensure that the soap is safe for your plants.
Another method of saving water in the bathroom is washing in a bucket instead of the shower. Homeowners can also install energy-efficient showerheads, faucets and toilets in a bathroom.
Take the car to the car wash
Instead of washing the car at home, use a car wash. After all, the car wash will use less freshwater or about half the amount used at home.
Cover the swimming pool
If a home has a backyard pool, then it should be covered when not in use to keep the evaporation rate low. Covering the pool will reduce the need to refill it and waste some water in the process.
Summer is associated with high temperature, which means high evaporation and dehydration rate. And keeping your lawn green means high water bills. To keep your water bills low and save some cash, you need to try the above tips. These tips can help you keep your family hydrated, lawn green, and everyone happy despite the high temperatures and occasional power outages.
