Quail pop.jpg

Oklahoma quail populations showed a 6% increase in 2021. (Photo by Virginia Nus.)

It’s that time of the year again when outdoorsmen don hunter orange and wait patiently for game to come into their crosshairs, but will quail be among the wildlife in their bounty? This fickle bird was once plentiful, but now struggles to populate the High Plains.

In Oklahoma, the state wildlife department has been surveying quail populations for 30 years, with the lowest quail numbers reported in 2012. The population rose to a peak in 2016, but then fell sharply in the following years. However, this year’s survey showed 2021 was an improvement as quail numbers were up 6%. The question is, why is the quail population so vulnerable and how can landowners do their part to bolster numbers?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.