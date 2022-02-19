U.S. Reps. Tracey Mann, of Kansas, and Jimmy Panetta, of California, co-chairs of the Congressional FFA Caucus, and fellow Reps. GT Thompson, of Pennsylvania, and Jim Langevin Rhode Island, co-chairs of the Congressional Career and Technical Education Caucus, introduced a bipartisan resolution designating Feb.19 to 26 as National FFA Week. Nearly 90 cosponsors joined the effort in the U.S. House of Representatives, and it was also introduced in the U.S. Senate in an effort led by U.S. Sens. Todd Young, of Indiana, and Chris Coons, of Delaware.
In addition to designating National FFA Week, the resolution also recognizes the important role of the National FFA Organization in developing the next generation of leaders who will change the world and celebrates 70 years of the National FFA Organization’s membership magazine, now called New Horizons.
“The future is making strong demands,” Mann said. “By the year 2030, the global population is expected to surpass eight billion people. Now more than ever, we need young people with the foresight, creativity, and skills necessary to meet the challenges of delivering food, fiber, and fuel to the world. The National FFA Organization, state FFA associations, and local FFA chapters across the country give students the tools and resources they need to tackle those problems head-on.”
Mann was a past chapter FFA officer from Quinter, Kansas, and founder of the Congressional FFA Caucus,
“I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution to establish National FFA Week,” Panetta said. "Although many of us from agricultural communities appreciate what our young farmers and ranchers do throughout the year, this resolution will allow the entire nation to take a week to formally acknowledge what they do and encourage them to continue their work for the country. This resolution demonstrates Congress' commitment to the FFA and the young men and women who proudly wear the blue corduroy jacket, knowing that their work not only contributes to their ranches and farms today, it also will contribute to our food security for tomorrow."
“National FFA Week is an important week for members across the country, as not only do we celebrate the organization, but we share the message of FFA and agriculture,” said National FFA Advisor James Woodard. “During this week, FFA chapters across the country celebrate agriculture while thanking their supporters–whether it be their local alumni chapters, ag advisors or local businesses who support them. Today, FFA and agricultural education continue to play a key role in not only developing the next generation of leaders but also developing those who will be filling the ever-growing need in the talent pipeline.”
We are grateful to Representatives Mann and Panetta for supporting National FFA week and their continued support of our organization.”
Mann and Panetta launched the Congressional FFA Caucus in December 2021. The organization serves to raise the profile of school-based agricultural education and FFA and to develop relationships between Congress and the next generation of leaders in food and agriculture. There are currently 38 members of the U.S. House of Representatives in the Congressional FFA Caucus.
