Nearly 200 people attended the farm bill discussion May 2 and were greeted with this patriotic background. (Journal photo by Tim Unruh.) 

Drought nearly upstaged a recent gathering on federal farm policy in a steel building north of Gypsum, Kansas, but it all melded into one mission—feeding people and keeping producers in business.

Some 200 people from agriculture, academia, industry, and other walks of life formed an audience in Justin and Lindsey Knopf’s farm shop, a short stroll from a field of thirsty wheat.

Reps. Thompson and Mann hear from farmers

U.S. Reps. Glenn “GT" Thompson, R-PA, chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, left, and Tracey Mann, R-KS, pose for photos in front of a patriotic backdrop May 2, after the Kansas Food & Agriculture Listening Session in a farm shop north of Gypsum, Kansas (Journal photo by Tim Unruh.) 
Kansas legislator Ken Rahjes visits with U.S. Representative Tracey Mann

Kansas legislator Ken Rahjes, who chairs the House Ag Committee in Topeka, gestures during a chat with U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, R-KS, before the May 2 listening session. (Journal photo by Tim Unruh.) 

